SBI board approves raising up to $2 billion via bonds this fiscal

SBI shares closed at Rs 363.30 apiece on BSE, up 2.95 per cent from the previous close

The country's largest lender said its central board in its meeting on Wednesday has approved raising up to USD 2 billion (around Rs 14,880 crore) through this fiscal.

The Executive Committee of the Central Board in its meeting on April, 28, 2021 has approved long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to USD 2 billion, said in a regulatory filing.

The funds are to be raised through a public offer and /or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2021 -22, said.

