SBSP dismisses reports of MLAs switching sides

The (SBSP) dismissed all speculations on Wednesday that its legislators might desert the party after the dismissal of its president, Om Prakash Rajbhar, from the cabinet.

"There are reports in the media about our three SBSP MLAs. All the three -- Triveni Ram, Ramanand Baudh and Kailash Nath Sonkar -- are solidly with the SBSP," said. "All have struggled together (for the party) and no amount of effort will help the BJP in succeeding in its designs."



SBSP Arvind pointed out that even though Sonkar was allegedly harassed by state during the Rajya Sabha election, the did not support the saffron party and, instead, cross-voted.

"Even if the BJP offers allurements and also cabinet berths, our MLAs will not come under pressure," Arvind said.

On Monday, Minister recommended the sacking of from the cabinet for his outbursts against the BJP.

accepted the recommendation and relieved the SBSP from his post of the backward

Adityanath had also recommended that all SBSP members holding the rank of a be removed immediately.

