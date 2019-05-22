Coriander futures rise 0.36% on firm demand

prices rose 0.36 per cent to Rs 7,731 per in futures trade Wednesday as participants built up fresh positions on the back of rising demand at the spot market.

Besides, tight stocks on account of restricted arrivals from growing regions weighed on futures.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, for August contracts edged higher by Rs 28, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 7,731 per quintal, with an open interest of 17,360 lots.

Market analysts attributed the rise in coriander futures to upsurge in demand in the physical market against tight stocks position.

On similar lines, the delivery for September contracts was trading higher by Rs 44, or 0.56 per cent, to Rs 7,850 per with an open interest of 140 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)