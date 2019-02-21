SC asks states to apprise it about action taken on evicting tribals

The has asked 21 states to apprise it about the action taken by them over the of tribals and forest dwellers whose claim for the forest land have been rejected.

The apex court, in its February 13 order, asked the chief secretaries of the states concerned to file affidavits stating whether those against whom the rejection orders were passed, have been evicted or not and if not, the reasons for the same.

A bench headed by Justice was dealing with a batch of petitions on the issue that were filed in the apex court over a period since 2006.

The states, which have come under the scanner of the top court, are -- Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and

Dealing with the issue related to Andhra Pradesh, the bench said, "Once the orders of have been passed, the ought to have taken place."



In the case of Assam, the bench said, "In case the eviction orders have attained finality, we direct the concerned authority including the to ensure that the eviction is made on or before the next date of hearing."



The bench perused the affidavits of all states and passed orders accordingly like if the task has not been carried out, the reasons has to be given.

The court said if there was any difficulty, the states have to come out with the details about such issues and if the orders have been complied with, the same be also disclosed.

It has asked chief secretaries of these states to file their respective affidavits by July 12 and posted the matter for hearing on July 24.

