Want to see North Korea denuclearize, but we're in no rush: Donald Trump

US President has said he is looking forward to his second meeting with North Korean leader on February 27 and 28 in Vietnam and wants Pyongyang to end its nuclear programme but is in no rush for it.

The two leaders held their first meeting in Singapore last year, after which the White House said in a statement that Kim "reaffirmed his firm and unwavering commitment to complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

has conducted no further nuclear and missile tests since the June summit, but has made no commitment to surrendering its nuclear arsenal.

Trump Tuesday discussed his trip with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in and told reporters his ultimate goal is denuclearisation of

"I had a great conversation this morning with President Moon of South Korea. We obviously discussed the upcoming trip next week...we're going to Hanoi in Vietnam...I look forward to being with Chairman Kim (Jong-un)..I think a lot of things will come out of it," Trump told reporters about the telephonic conversation.

President Moon and I discussed probably every aspect of the meeting," he said.

"We're in no rush whatsoever, we're going to have our meeting...we'll see what happens and I think ultimately we're going to be very successful," he said.

The White House said the two leaders agreed to remain in close communication following the summit.

In an interaction with reporters, Trump said he would be talking over phone with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Wednesday on the same issue.

"I will be speaking tomorrow (Wednesday) with Prime Minister Abe of Japan. I will be having a similar conversation. So I think, next week is going to be very exciting. It's going to be the second summit," he said, adding his ultimate goal is denuclearisation of

"I think we will see that ultimately. I have no pressing time schedule. A lot of people would like to see it go very quickly from the other side. I really believe that North Korea can be a tremendous economic power. Their location between Russia, China and South Korea is unbelievable," he said.

Trump said that North Korea and chairman Kim have some very positive things in mind.

"We will soon find out. I'm in no rush. There's no testing... If you look at the end of the Obama administration, it was a disaster. What was going on. You don't have that right now. It's a much different feeling. I think people have...there's always danger, but I think people have much different feeling," he said.