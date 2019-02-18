SC refuses PIL seeking court-monitored probe into aircraft crashes of Indian armed forces

The Monday refused to entertain a PIL seeking court-monitored investigation into incidents of fighter plane crashes including the recent crash of trainer near Bengaluru in which two (IAF) pilots were killed.

A bench comprising and Justice said there cannot be a judicial inquiry into such mishappenings.

"The cannot undertake judicial enquiry into mishappenings involving fighter jets," the bench said.

"From which generation, this Mirage belongs," the bench asked petitioner

As the couldn't respond, the apex court said, "The Mirage belongs to 3.5th generation of fighter jets" and added, "You don't know the factual things, but you need judicial enquiry".

The bench then dismissed the PIL saying, "We are not inclined to entertain this petition".

The petition had sought direction to the Centre to take steps to ensure that such aircraft crashes do not occur in the future.

The PIL was filed after trainer aircraft had crashed on February 1 at the Airport in Bengaluru, killing both pilots -- and Siddhartha Negi, both from Aircraft and Systems Testing Establishment.

The PIL had sought setting up of a court-monitored committee comprising a retired of the apex court and experts from Indian to conduct a thorough enquiry into the Mirage crash.

It had said that the committee should fix responsibility of erring government officials and others for the lapses leading to such incidents and also to suggest measures to ensure that it does not occur again in future.

The petitioner had referred to a which said that IAF have lost over 35 aircraft and helicopters in crashes since 2015-16 in which 45 lives have been lost.

Since 2011, the Indian Air Force, the and the have recorded accidents of over 75 aircraft and helicopters in which over 80 persons have died, the plea had said referring to the report.

The bereaved family of Abrol had said that while the bureaucracy enjoys its "corrupt cheese and wine", the air warriors are given "outdated machines" to fight.

An emotional poem penned by Abrol's brother Sushant, posted on Facebook, had stated that it was an "unforgiving" job to be a test pilot given the risks it posses.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)