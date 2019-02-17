Tata Motors to showcase 13 vehicles in e-commerce expo

: Automobile Tata Motors would display a complete range of 13 fully-built ready-to-use vehicles in the expo 2019 to be held here from February 20 to 22.

said in a statement that it would showcase some of the bestselling variants across small commercial vehicle, intermedial light commercial vehicle and medium and heavy commercial vehicle segments



The variants have been developed after extensively researching the requirements of the industry, engaging with the top companies and their vendors involving Tata's own design engineers, the statement said.

For the last mile distribution, would exhibit Ace delivery vanfore-commerce goods, Ace Zip panel vanfor e-commerce packagesandSuper Ace Mint XPSfor heavy goods

"We believe the 2019 will act as a platform to address the growing demands of the transporters and e-commerce players, and provide them with a diverse range of fully-built products with customised features," the statement quoted (commericial vehicle business unit) as saying.

"Through our product offerings, we are shifting the paradigm for new-age products and smart solutions," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)