Scoreboard at lunch on Day 3 of India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

Press Trust of India  |  Indore 

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 150 all out

India 1st Innings: 493 for 6 declared in 114 overs


Bangladesh 2nd Innings:

Shadman Islam

b Sharma

6

Imrul Kayes

b Yadav

6

Mominul Haque lbw

b Shami

7

Mohammad Mithun c Agarwal b Shami

18

Mushfiqur Rahim

batting

9

Mahmudullah

batting

6

Extras: (LB-7 W-1)

8

Total: (For 4 wickets from 22 overs)

60

Fall of wickets: 1/10 2/16 3/37 4/44

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 9-3-15-1, Umesh Yadav 8-0-30-1, Mohammed Shami 5-3-8-2.

First Published: Sat, November 16 2019. 12:05 IST

