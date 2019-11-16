Scoreboard at lunch on Day 3 of India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.
Bangladesh 1st Innings: 150 all out
India 1st Innings: 493 for 6 declared in 114 overs
Bangladesh 2nd Innings:
Shadman Islam
b Sharma
6
Imrul Kayes
b Yadav
6
Mominul Haque lbw
b Shami
7
Mohammad Mithun c Agarwal b Shami
18
Mushfiqur Rahim
batting
9
Mahmudullah
batting
6
Extras: (LB-7 W-1)
8
Total: (For 4 wickets from 22 overs)
60
Fall of wickets: 1/10 2/16 3/37 4/44
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 9-3-15-1, Umesh Yadav 8-0-30-1, Mohammed Shami 5-3-8-2.
