Scoreboard at lunch on Day 3 of India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Saturday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 150 all out



India 1st Innings: 493 for 6 declared in 114 overs



Bangladesh 2nd Innings:Shadman Islamb SharmaImrul Kayesb YadavMominul Haque lbwb ShamiMohammad Mithun c Agarwal b Shami18Mushfiqur RahimbattingMahmudullahbattingExtras: (LB-7 W-1)Total: (For 4 wickets from 22 overs)60Fall of wickets: 1/10 2/16 3/37 4/44Bowling: Ishant Sharma 9-3-15-1, Umesh Yadav 8-0-30-1, Mohammed Shami 5-3-8-2.

