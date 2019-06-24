SDMC defers sealing drive in Amar Colony

In a relief to residents of south Delhi's Amar Colony, the SDMC has deferred sealing drive scheduled for Tuesday.

The move comes after BJP met Union Housing and in this regard last week.

The (L&DO) of the Urban Affairs Ministry, in a communication to the SDMC on Monday, clarified that the 'C-Type tenements' in are covered under the NCT of Delhi(Special Provisions) Act, 2011 and no punitive action can be carried out there, said a

Earlier in the day, Delhi's also said that sealing drive cannot be conducted in as the Special Provisions Act is applicable there.

"As per the act, any building built before 2009 cannot be acted against till 2020. If the monitoring committee wants to undertake any demolition or take any action, it must take permission from the before doing so," he told reporters.

The sealing drive in was to be carried out by the SDMC under directions of the Supreme Court-mandated monitoring committee.

"The sealing drive cannot be carried out in Amar Colony because all the buildings there are pre-2009 and have protection under law," Jain said.

"Not just Amar Colony, but all parts of are covered under this. If the sealing drive is conducted despite this, it will be in gross violation of the Special Provisions Act and an act of Parliament will have no meaning left," he said.

In the morning, a delegation of the residents of old double-storey Amar Colony met BJP leaders at the party office, seeking their help to stop the sealing drive.

The delegation was assured that the BJP stands with the residents and would not allow any injustice with them, said

