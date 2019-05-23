BJP sees massive voteshare surge of 10 pc in Delhi

Confident of victory on all seven seats in with record margins, the BJP saw a massive surge of 10 per cent in its voteshare in this when compared to 2014 polls.

The party's voteshare so far is at 56.6 per cent as it continued to dominate the trends on all seats. It had a voteshare of 46.40 per cent in 2014, when the party had won all seven seats in the national capital.

The increase in BJP's voteshare augurs well for the party at a time when assembly elections are round the corner in

Its voteshare has crossed the 54-per cent mark achieved by the in 2015 assembly polls when had swept 67 out of the total 70 seats in

BJP had recorded a voteshare of 32.3 per cent in 2015 assembly elections.

AAP's voteshare of 32.90 per cent in 2014 Lok Sabha polls has been reduced to 18.1 per cent this time. However, counting is underway for all seven seats in Delhi.

Sure of emerging victorious on all the seven seats with five of its candidates breaking records in terms of leading with the highest margin ever, the BJP continued to dominate the trends while the and trailed the saffron party at the second spot in five and two constituencies, respectively.

