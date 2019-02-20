Reliance-Ericsson case: I am sure Rcom will honour SC order, says Mukul Rohatgi

Mukul Rohatgi, who appeared for in the contempt case, on Wednesday said he respects the decision of the and expressed confidence that the group will honour the directions on payment of dues to

"We respect the Supreme Court's order. we have faced our difficulties. However, the court ruled the way it has ruled," told minutes after the verdict was pronounced.

"I am sure will honour the Supreme Court's order," said.

The apex court held Anil Ambani, and guilty of contempt of court for wilfully violating its order and not paying its dues of Rs 550 crore to telecom

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)