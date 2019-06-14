Section of Delhi Congress leaders speak up against party in-charge PC Chacko

A section of leaders in have demanded replacement of its AICC in-charge PC Chacko in the wake of poll debacle of the party in the national capital.

Under the stewardship of Chacko, the was engaged in long drawn discussion over pre-poll alliance with the ruling (AAP) which finally did not materialise but caused delay in announcement of party candidates in

who opposed the alliance with the was fielded along with other senior, well-known faces, like former of the unit Ajay Maken, in the polls but they suffered massive defeats in all seven seats.

Chacko was made in-charge of in November 2014.

"Under leadership of Chacko the party has lost all the elections including the recent polls as well as Assembly and MCD polls in 2015 and 2017. If can think of resigning taking moral responsibility of the defeat, why should Chacko not also resign," said

His view was supported by some other leaders in the party saying Chacko should step down since even Dikshit has proposed to resign over the party's defeat.

Manchanda, who lost polls from Saket seat in 2003 by just 116 votes, alleged that Chacko "misbheaved" with him at Delhi Congress office on Friday.

"I was there to greet him but he lashed out at me and said that he will ensure that leaders like me have no right to be there in Delhi Congress. I demand and to replace him with some other as in-charge of Delhi Congress," Manchanda told

He said that after the humiliating defeat of Congress in Delhi in parliamentary polls, he had written a post demanding resignation of Chacko which could be reason why he was "berated" by the senior

Chacko denied Manchanda's allegation. "Nothing like that happened. He may be some unimportant person, I do not know him much," he told

Another senior Delhi Congress leader, who confirmed Manchanda's allegation, said, "Everybody is concerned by such a big defeat in Lok Sabha polls so its natural that people responsible for it should quit. Party leaders and workers are losing confidence in contesting Assembly polls early next year under charge of Chacko."



Congress which ruled Delhi for 15 years till 2013, failed to open its account in 2015 Assembly polls and the recent parliamentary elections, besides being pushed to third place in civic body polls in 2017.

