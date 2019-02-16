Dalhousie, Kufri, Manali get fresh snowfall; minimum temperature dips in HP

-
The minimum temperature in most parts of Himachal Pradesh dropped by a few notches Saturday following fresh snowfall in popular tourist destinations Dalhousie, Kufri and Manali, the Meteorological Department (Met) said.
Dalhousie in Chamba district, Kufri in Shimla district and Manali in Kullu district saw 24 cm, 7 cm and 3 cm snowfall respectively from 5.30 pm Friday to 8.30 am Saturday, the MeT centre in Shimla said.
Tribal district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong and Kinnaur's Kalpa also received 9 cm and 7 cm snowfall respectively during the period.
The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri, Dalhousie and Shimla was recorded at minus 1.8, minus 1.5, 1.5 and 2.9 degrees Celsius during the period, it added.
Keylong, however, continued to be the coldest place in the state, with a low of minus 12.8 degrees Celsius, the Met centre said, adding that the minimum temperature in Kinnaur was recorded at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.
