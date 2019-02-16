Dalhousie, Kufri, Manali get fresh snowfall; minimum temperature dips in HP

The minimum temperature in most parts of dropped by a few notches Saturday following fresh snowfall in popular tourist destinations Dalhousie, Kufri and Manali, the (Met) said.

Dalhousie in district, Kufri in district and in district saw 24 cm, 7 cm and 3 cm snowfall respectively from 5.30 pm Friday to 8.30 am Saturday, the MeT centre in said.

district Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong and Kinnaur's Kalpa also received 9 cm and 7 cm snowfall respectively during the period.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri, Dalhousie and was recorded at minus 1.8, minus 1.5, 1.5 and 2.9 degrees Celsius during the period, it added.

Keylong, however, continued to be the coldest place in the state, with a low of minus 12.8 degrees Celsius, the Met centre said, adding that the minimum temperature in Kinnaur was recorded at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.

