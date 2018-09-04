Select base metals soften on global cues, low demand

Select prices receded by Rs 2 per kg at the non- market today, tracking a weak trend overseas amid muted demand from consuming industries.

Traders said sentiments turned bearish on the back of weak trend overseas where prices steadied Tuesday, but a trade dispute between and the chilled factory activity in August and tempered appetite for

Meanwhile, copper for delivery in three months hit its weakest in nearly two weeks at USD 5,935 a tonne before steadying to trade flat at USD 5,968 a tonne. Shanghai Futures Exchange copper fell 0.4 per cent to 47,970 yuan (USD 7,034) a tonne.

Besides, subdued demand from consuming industries at domestic spot market, too, weighed on prices, they said.

In the national capital, copper mixed scrap and nickel plate (4x4) fell by Rs 2 each to Rs 441 and Rs 933-935 per kg, respectively.

Lead ingot and lead ingot also traded lower by a similar margin to Rs 144 and Rs 151 per kg, respectively.

Following are today's rates (in Rs per kg):



Zinc ingot Rs 137-143, nickel plate (4x4) Rs 933-935, gun metal scrap Rs 227, bell metal scrap Rs 229, copper mixed scrap Rs 441, chadri deshi Rs 295.

Lead ingot Rs 144, lead imported Rs 151, aluminium ingots Rs 168, aluminium sheet cutting Rs 164, aluminium wire scrap Rs 164 and aluminium utensils scrap Rs 162.

