Senior Guj Cong leader Jawahar Chavda resigns as MLA

Senior Jawahar Chavda Friday resigned from the Legislative Assembly, a development that comes just of the March 12 Working Committee meeting in the state.

Chavda, a four-time MLA, represented Manavadar seat in Junagadh district and is considered to be an influential OBC from the Ahir community.

Confirming the development, Rajendra Trivedi said, "Chavda has resigned as MLA from Manavadar seat. He came to my residence and handed over his resignation letter. I have accepted his resignation. He has not cited any particular reason. Chavda ceases to be an MLA from today."



Chavda, who won from Manavadar in 1990, 2007, 2012 and 2017, is the third MLA to have resigned from the House in past few months.

In July last year, senior Congress MLA Kunvarji Bavalia had resigned as and was then inducted in the BJP government as a

Last month, first-time MLA from Unjha seat of Mehsana, Asha Patel, had resigned from the House and party and joined the ruling BJP.

