JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

AAP leader lashes out Hardeep Puri over 'delaying' scheme providing free metro travel to women

BJP pre-programmed EVMs during Lok Sabha polls: Mamata
Business Standard

Senior inspector accused of taking bribe, suspended

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Thursday registered an offence against a senior police inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from a history-sheeter for not taking action against him under a stringent law.

Shirish Murlidhar Gaikwad, posted at J J Marg police station in south Mumbai, was suspended subsequently, a senior police officer said.

He was accused of demanding Rs 2 lakh from Imran 'Kutta' alias Imran Kalia for not taking action against him under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Slumlords, Bootleggers, Drug Offenders and Dangerous Persons Act (MPDA).

Imran allegedly paid him the money but also informed the ACB's Mumbai unit.

Gaikwad allegedly admitted that he had accepted the bribe, following which an offence was registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 13 2019. 23:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU