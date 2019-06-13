Cong, BJP 'silently formed alliance' against AAP in North MCD polls, Gopal Rai alleges

AAP Convenor Thursday alleged that the NDMC zonal elections have exposed the nexus between the and the BJP, who he claimed had "silently formed an alliance" against the

The NDMC is divided into six zones -- Narela, Rohini, Civil Lines, Karol Bagh, and City-Sadar Paharganj.

"As MCD zone elections come to an end, a shocking development emerges from the political corridors of this week as the BJP and the silently formed an alliance to defeat the in the North MCD elections.

"I firmly believe that this has happened at the behest of the top leadership of party," Rai alleged, demanding that the party clear their stand on why they decided to ally with the BJP to win in North MCD zone.

Rai alleged that this corroborates why the Congress fielded strong candidates to divide the anti-BJP votes in the Lok Sabha election in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and

