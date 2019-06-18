Sensex ends 86 pts higher; Jet Airways nosedives 41 pc

Snapping its four-day losing streak, BSE benchmark Sensex Tuesday regained 86 points in a session marked by high as investors treaded cautiously ahead of the crucial meet.

Overall market sentiments, however, turned a bit optimistic in view of and strengthening rupee.

The BSE gauge swung nearly 300 points before settling 85.55 points, or 0.22 per cent, higher at 39,046.34. The index hit an intra-day high of 39,167.83 and a low of 38,870.96.

The broader NSE Nifty closed 19.35 points, or 0.17 per cent, higher to close at 11,691.50. During the day, the index touched a high of 11,727.20 and a low of 11,641.15.

Top gainers in the Sensex pack included Vedanta, Coal India, ICICI Bank, PowerGrid, and Bajaj Finance, rising up to 2.65 per cent.

On the other hand, was the biggest losers, cracking 5.94 per cent, followed by Maruti, Asian Paints, and HDFC twins, shedding up to 2.20 per cent.

Shares of plummeted 40.48 per cent after State Bank of India-led consortium of lenders Monday decided to send the grounded to the National Company Law of Tribunal (NCLT) as they have not yet received any concrete proposal for the

Investors have turned cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy meeting, scheduled to begin later in the day, traders said.

According to experts, market is finding it difficult to sustain at elevated levels on the back of muted corporate earnings, slow monsoon season, continuous corporate defaults and developing concerns of India-US trade disagreements.

Elsewhere in Asia, while Nikkei ended significantly lower, Hang Seng, Nikkei and Kospi settled on a positive note.

Stock exchanges in were also trading in the green in early deals.

On the currency front, the Indian rupee appreciated 22 paise to 69.69 against the intra-day.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, slipped 0.64 per cent to USD 60.55 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)