Equity indices open in red, Sensex down 139 points

The key Indian equity indices opened on a negative note on Friday with the losing nearly 140 points, tracking weakness in the major Asian markets.

At 9.38 a.m., the Sensex traded at 39,602.13, lower by 139.23 points or 0.35 per cent from the previous close of 39,741.36 points.

It has so far touched an intra-day low of 39,799.90 points and a low of 39,583.26 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange traded at 11,866.10, lower by 47.95 points or 0.40 per cent from the previous close of 11,914.05 points.

