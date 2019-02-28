Sensex turns negative; falls over 50 pts in cautious trade

Reversing its initial recovery, the benchmark slipped into the negative terrain in afternoon trade Thursday amid concerns over the tension between and and weak Asian cues.

After bouncing over 180 points in early trade, the Sensex was trading 56.04 points, or 0.16 per cent, down at 35,849.39. The gauge has lost 308 points in the previous two sessions.

The 50-share Nifty also fell 16.80 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 10,789.85 after moving between 10,865.70 and 10,788.10 on alternate bouts of buying and selling.

Investors adopted a cautious approach and kept their activity at a low ebb in the wake of tension between and Pakistan, brokers said.

Market is also awaiting GDP numbers and fiscal deficit data scheduled for release later in the day.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net of Rs 423.04 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) made purchases to the tune of Rs 66.81 crore Wednesday, provisional data showed.

Besides, a weak trend at other Asian markets as sluggish Chinese factory data and cautious comments from US dented some of the recent optimism over US- trade relations, weighed on sentiments here.

Major losers include TCS, Hero MotoCorp, Axis Bank, Auto, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Bharti Airtel, L&T, Infosys, ITC, Tata Steel, Fiannce, HDFC, and HL Tech, losing up to 2.63 per cent.

However, ONGC, PowerGrid, Coal India, NTPC, and RIL were trading higher and cushioned the fall.

Sectoral indices, led by IT, auto, teck and consumer durables fell up to 0.79 per cent.

Elsewhere in Asia, Korea's fell 1.76 per cent, Japan's Nikkei was down 0.79 per cent, shed 0.78 per cent and Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.43 per cent in pre-close trade.

