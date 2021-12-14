Argentine footballer Sergio Aguero to retire due to heart condition: Report

-
ALSO READ
Copa America: Argentina beats Brazil 1-0; Messi wins his 1st major title
Argentina and Uruguay riddled with doubts for Copa America clash
Lionel Messi moves closer to signing new contract with Barcelona
Argentina beats Paraguay, secures Copa America knockout spot
Neymar and Sanchez return for Copa America knockout match
-
Reports in Spanish media suggested that Sergio Aguero could announce his retirement this week.
The rumours about his imminent retirement have been circulating in the media since he came off in his first match for Barcelona.
Aguero was diagnosed with a heart arrhythmia since he was brought off after 41 minutes of his first start for the club after suffering from chest pains.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor