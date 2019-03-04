Seven Syrian ministers added to EU sanctions list

countries on Monday added Syria's and six other new ministers to a sanctions blacklist for their role in Bashar al-Assad's "violent repression" of civilians.

The grouping the 28 member countries said the ministers who were appointed to in November have been barred from travelling to and will see their assets frozen.

"The Council today added seven ministers of the government of to the list of persons and entities subject to restrictive measures against the



Syrian regime and its supporters," the Council said in a statement. With the additions, there are now 277 people under EU sanctions for their role in the "violent repression" of civilians in and for their links to the Assad regime.

The EU said the seven new people on the list are Mohammad Khaled al-Rahmoun, the interior minister, and Mohammad Rami Radwan Martini, the

The five others are Imad Muwaffaq al-Azab, higher Bassam Bashir Ibrahim, public Suhail Mohammad Abdullatif, Iyad Mohammad al-Khatib, and Mohammad Maen Zein-

The EU has also frozen the assets of some 72 entities.

EU sanctions have been in force since December 1, 2011, and are subjected to annual review, with the next one due on June 1.

Other bloc sanctions include an embargo on Syrian oil, investment restrictions, and a freeze on assets within the

They also cover export restrictions on equipment and technology that could use to repress its people as well as well as those it could use to monitor or intercept Internet or telephone calls.

The Syrian conflict erupted in early 2011 when Assad's forces staged a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests, sparking violence that has since claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.

