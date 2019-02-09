Shah eyes Pawar's bastion Baramati, tells partymen less than 45 seats in Maha won't be deemed as win

Setting a target of winning 45 out of 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra, chief told party workers here Saturday that Baramati, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's bastion, should be one of them.

Shah addressed workers at a review meeting for three constituencies in the district -- Pune, and Shirur -- ahead of the coming polls.

"In Maharashtra, if our alliance wins less than 45 seats, it will not be deemed a victory," Shah said.

While the Shiv Sena and had contested the last Lok Sabha election together, it is not yet clear whether the alliance would continue this time given their strained relations.

"I want my party workers to win me 45 seats from the state, and to achieve that we will have to win seat. If we win Baramati, the number 45 can be achieved," the BJP chief said.

Baramati, Pawar's home turf, is at present represented by his daughter

"Not a single seat should go to the people who were involved in corruption in .. not a single seat should be left to the people who talk about human rights of immigrants," the BJP said.

State BJP chief in his speech expressed confidence that they would win 43 seats, one more than in 2014.

said the BJP was ready to fight elections alone. "We are ready to fight on all 48 seats with full strength... the 43rd seat Danve talks about is Baramati," he said.

Mahadev Jankar, an NDA ally, lost from by a small margin, he said, adding, "Had there been the lotus symbol, we would have won Baramati. This time we will not make that mistake. Our candidate will fight on the party symbol.

