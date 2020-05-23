Shalimar Paints to foray into 'hygiene segment', to introduce sanitisers, disinfectants

Shalimar Paints on Saturday said it will foray into the "hygiene segment" by introducing sanitisers and disinfectants under the brand name of 'CLEAN'.

The board of Shalimar Paints, in a meeting held on Saturday,approved the diversification of the company into the hygiene segment, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"The company will leverage the synergies between the existing business of manufacturing paints for the raw material and manufacturing process as well as the distribution network around the country for this diversification, it added.

The company would launch the product tentatively on July 1,subject to the requisite approvals from the concerned authorities.

In the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, several companies from across the sectors have entered into thehandsanitiser segment, which was earlier considered to be a nice one, limited only to a few pockets of the metro cities.

Several players from the paint industry such as Berger Paints, AsianPaintsand JSW Paints have already announced to enter into the handsanitiser segment in the domestic market.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)