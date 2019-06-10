Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo to reopen on June 12 after deadly Easter attacks

Shangri-La Hotel, announced Monday that it will partially reopen on Wednesday, seven weeks after the five star property was attacked by a suicide bomber on

The in was one of three hit by the suicide attacks on April 21 and suffered extensive damages. While the other two reopened in recent weeks, most of the sections of the remained closed.

"From Wednesday 12 June 6pm onwards, popular dining establishments including Sapphyr Lounge, & Grill and Kaema Sutra will reopen for service. Guests will be able to enjoy room stays and Chi, the Spa from Saturday 15 June onwards," Mahika Chandrasena, at Shangri-La, Colombo, told

The hotel said in a statement that the was grateful to the local authorities and the global community for their outpouring of support and messages of commendations received these past seven weeks.

The group's heartfelt sympathies and support continue to be with those who have suffered and lost loved ones on April 21. They will always be remembered, it said.

At least five Indians were among the dead when the suicide bomber struck the hotel.

"In memory of, and to honour, those that lost their lives on that day, the will be making an initial contribution to the this will help provide medical assistance, counselling, scholarships and vocational training for hundreds of families in who were impacted," the statement said.

On April 21, nine suicide bombers, including a woman, carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through St Anthony's Church in Colombo, in the western coastal town of and another church in the eastern town of Batticaloa, and three high-end frequented by tourists.

The suicide bombings was the country's deadliest terror attack since the devastating civil war with the ended in 2009.

The attack killed 258 people and injured 500 others.

The Islamic State claimed the attacks, but the government blamed local Islamist extremist group (NTJ) for the bombings.

A total of 106 suspects, including a Tamil and a school principal, have been arrested in connection with the blasts.

