Pakistan's jailed former Sharif has accused the of deliberately impeding his treatment for heart-related ailments, according to a media report.

Sharif's brother and PML-N said the three-time former is in "high spirits" but still requires immediate medical treatment.

He (Sharif) says the doctors who examined him earlier said they were only sent to check and verify his health condition. The doctors said they did not have any orders to start his treatment, Shehbaz was quoted as saying by the Express Tribune.

The said the government's failure to address concerns regarding Sharif's health was regrettable.

"It is sad to see that the medical treatment of a three-time former has been made a political issue. This victimisation must end, he said.

Shehbaz's statements come a day after the government wrote a letter to the former prime minister stating that he was free to pursue treatment at a hospital of his choosing in

Sharif on Wednesday refused to be relocated to a hospital for treatment despite requests by his family members, saying he prefers an "honourable death" over kneeling to " being done" by the government in the name of his treatment.

Sharif, 69, is serving a seven-year imprisonment in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case at the since December 2018.

The Muslim League- (PML-N) supremo has suffered four attacks last week, his daughter Maryam said on Tuesday.

The is complaining that the government is not providing health facilities to the former who has serious health complications.

