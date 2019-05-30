Sheetal Raj - youngest woman from Uttarakhand to climb Mt Everest meets women police officers

The youngest woman from Uttarakhand to climb the - Sheetal Raj - met women police officers at and shared her experience of scaling the highest peak, police said Thursday.

The 22-year old shared her experiences and boosted the morale of the women officers, they said.

Raj, who hails from Salmoda village at in Uttarakhand, became the youngest girl from the state to climb the

"All the women officers welcomed her. She spoke about the struggles in her life and gave a few tips to overcome the difficulties and problems to achieve greater heights," Sanjay Bhatia, of Police (IGI Airport) said.

Raj asked the officers to encourage their children to accomplish high goals in life, police said.

Raj was part of an expedition named 'Climbing Beyond the Summit, Expedition 2019'.

Scaling the highest peak in the world was the second grand achievement for Raj. Earlier, she had also scaled Mount Kanchenjunga, which is currently the third highest peak in the world.

