Shipping Corporation standalone net profit dips 82 pc to Rs 46 cr in Q4

-
ALSO READ
India's crude oil refinery output rises 2.3% in November 2018
SCI sizzles after strong Q3 result
India's crude oil refinery output rises 4.4% in March 2019
India's crude oil refinery output dips 5.1% in December 2018
Oil marketing companies' shares plunge up to 6.1% on soaring crude oil prices
-
The country's largest shipping liner SCI Tuesday saw its standalone net profit nosedive 81.92 per cent to Rs 45.99 crore for the quarter ended March 31.
The state-owned Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) had clocked a standalone net profit of Rs 254.47 crore for the corresponding period a year-ago, it said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.
The company's total standalone income rose to Rs 1,102.51 crore during the January-March quarter as against Rs 953.25 crore in the year-ago period.
Its total expenses, however, declined to Rs 1,065.38 crore during the fourth quarter as against Rs 977.05 crore a year ago.
The company did not provide consolidated quarterly figures.
On an annual basis, it recorded a consolidated loss of Rs 62.66 crore. It had achieved a consolidated profit of Rs 306.50 crore in 2017-18.
Starting out as a marginal liner shipping company with just 19 vessels, SCI has now evolved into the country's largest shipping company.
SCI's-owned fleet includes bulk carriers, crude oil tankers, product tankers, container vessels, passenger-cum-cargo vessels and Offshore Supply Vessels.
As the country's premier shipping line, SCI owns and operates around one-third of the Indian tonnage, and has operating interests in practically all areas of the shipping business; servicing both national and international trades.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU