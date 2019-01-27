Shivan and Narresh to showcase their new collection 'Patu Series' at the LFW Summer/Resort 2019

Shivan and Narresh will be showcasing their new collection " Series" at the upcoming Summer/Resort 2019.

For the collection, the duo, has collaborated with R|Elan an umbrella brand encompassing a range of new-age fabrics.

"Travel and art is at the heart of what we do. Series has been envisioned as a stimulating experiential residue of our across the rich geography of India, particularly Bengal and Andhra Pradesh, and its prosperous art forms.

"The elaborate pictograph and illustrative recital of mythological stories through homegrown craft has inspired the prints of the season, namely Panthera, Sunderbans, Iconorosh, Fagun, Urvi and Deccan," Shivan Bhatiya, Head Designer, for the luxury holiday apparel label Shivan & Narresh said in a statement.

of the brand, Narresh Kukreja said the collection is blend of indigenous art forms presented in contemporary way for millennials.

"To cater to the travel and holiday lifestyle of the demographic, we have apposed the pastoral essence of Bengal's Pattachitra art and Andhra's Tholu Bommalata leather puppetry with modern silhouettes to create the refreshing ensembles from R|Elan fabrics," he added.

Summer/Resort 2019 will take place from January 30 to February 3 at JioGarden,

