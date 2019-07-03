Short movie on eminent Sikh American bags award in US

A short film based on the real-life of eminent Indian-American Gurinder Singh Khalsa titled "SINGH" has won Short of the year award at the Covellite International Film Festival in Montana, a media release issued by the organisers said on Wednesday.

Directed by Jenna Ruiz, the movie SINGH was chosen among 100 films submitted for the award in the same category.

SINGH tells the story that occurred in May 2007 when Gurinder Singh Khalsa (a Sikh man who wears a turban) was not allowed to board an airline without the removal of his turban to be further inspected by TSA agents.

In this emotional roller coaster of the short film, Gurinder is made to choose between his religious beliefs and his flight to go visit his dying mother in her last days.

The movie SINGH has also been chosen by Covellite International Film Festival as an official selection for the Indy Shorts International Film Festival, the largest film fest in the midwest.

Indy Shorts International Film Festival, presented by Heartland Film and the organisers of the Heartland International Film Festival (HIFF), is an Academy Award-qualifying fest dedicated to the art of short film!," said a statement from the heartlandfilm.org.

The Indy Shorts will showcase storytelling from around the world from July 25-28, 2019 in Indianapolis.

