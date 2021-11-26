Shreyas Iyer becomes 16th Indian batter to slam hundred on Test debut

-
Shreyas Iyer on Friday became the 16th Indian batter to make a hundred on his Test debut, joining an illustrious list which includes the legendary Lala Amarnath, Gundappa Viswanath, and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly among others.
The elegant right-hander, who hails from Mumbai's Worli area, achieved the feat in the ongoing first Test against New Zealand on the second day of the match at the Green Park Stadium here.
Iyer scored 105 off 171 balls, striking 13 fours and a couple of sixes during his brilliant effort. He was dismissed by Tim Southee.
He became the second batter after Viswanath to score a hundred on his Test debut at Kanpur. The 26-year-old is also the third Indian to score a hundred on debut against New Zealand.
Arjan Kripal Singh, who achieved the feat in 1955, and Surinder Amarnath, who scored a hundred against the Black Caps on his debut in 1976, are the other two Indians to have achieved the same.
Iyer is also the third Mumbai player after Rohit Sharma and Prithvi Shaw to slam a hundred on Test debut.
The illustrious list:
1. Lala Amarnath v England 1933
2. Deepak Shodhan v Pakistan 1952
3 Arjan Kripal Singh v New Zealand 1955
4. Abbas Ali Baig v England 1959
5. Hanumant Singh v England 1964
6. G Vishwanath v Australia 1969
7. Surinder Amarnath v New Zealand 1976
8. Mohd Azharuddin England 1984
9. Pravin Amre v South Africa 1992
10 Sourav Ganguly v England 1996
11. Virender Sehwag v South Africa 2001
12. Suresh Raina v Sri Lanka 2010
13. Shikhar Dhawan v Australia 2013
14. Rohit Sharma v West Indies 2013
15. Prithvi Shaw v West Indies 2018
16. Shreyas Iyer v New Zealand 2021.
