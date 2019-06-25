Siddharth to voice Simba in Tamil version of 'The Lion King'

India has announced that south star will be lending his voice to the character of in the Tamil version of upcoming film "The Lion King".

The much-awaited film is a live-action remake of 1994 original.

The said that doing voice work for the beloved character was an "unforgettable experience" for him.

"I can never forget the first time I saw 'The Lion King' on screen as well as on stage. I had an equally unforgettable experience speaking and singing in Tamil as in the spectacular new version of this timeless classic. I can't wait to see my new avatar in the cinema with my audience," said in a statement.

The also shared the on Twitter, where he declared that he is a big fan of Donald Glover, who has done the voice work for the film's English version.

"It's a huge honour to voice # in #Tamil in #TheLionKing. It is that extra bit special because I'm the biggest fan of the genius @donaldglover. I hope I have managed at least a fraction of the magic that he has in the film. Thank you # and @Jon_Favreau for this," wrote.

Previously, the studio had roped in superstar and his son to voice and his son Simba, respectively, in the film's Hindi version.

Helmed by Jon Favreau, director of "Iron Man" and "The Jungle Book", Disney's "The Lion King" is scheduled to be released on July 19 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)