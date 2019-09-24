Sigourney Weaver, Kevin Kline to reunite for 'The Good House'

Hollywood veterans Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline are set to star in drama "The Good House".

According to Deadline, the film is based on the adaptation of Ann Leary's New York Times bestseller of the same name.

The story follows a New England realtor, who is a descendant of the Salem witches(Weaver) and lives in a small town in Boston. She is also an alcoholic and her life starts unravelling when she meets an old flame (Kline).

Maya Forbes and Wally Wolodarsky will direct from a script they wrote.

Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners is backing the project. Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Aaron Ryder of FilmNation Entertainment will serve as producers.

Weaver and Kline previously shared the screen for "Dave" and "The Ice Storm".

Production starts in Canada this week.

