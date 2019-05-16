Silver slides 0.07% on low demand

prices dipped 0.07 per cent to Rs 37,490 per kg in trade Thursday tracking weak cues from the domestic market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in July contracts fell by Rs 27, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 37,490 per kg in a business turnover of 22,198 lots.

The for delivery in September contracts was trading lower by Rs 41, or 0.11 per cent, to Rs 38,015 per kg in a business turnover of 958 lots.

Traders said, off-loading of positions by participants on the back of weak domestic trend mainly dented prices here.

The precious metal, however, gained steam in the global market. It was trading up 0.05 per cent to USD 14.82 an ounce in

