Address infra bottlenecks to increase export competitiveness: FIEO to new govt

Exporters body FIEO Friday said the new government has to address issues related to infrastructure bottlenecks for enhancing competitiveness of India's exports.

(FIEO) said the government has already taken steps like implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) and improving business climate to promote trade.

"In order to further give a boost to the economy, the government has asked the ministries to prepare a list of issues that they will take up in the first 100 days in office, with a focus on efficiency, delivery systems, implementation and resolving of all pending issues urgently," he said in a statement.

The country's exports grew by 9 per cent to USD 331 billion in 2018-19. However, going forward things are not looking good at trade front on account of rising protectionism and trade war between the US and

The (WTO) has said the global trade will continue to face strong headwinds this year and in 2020 after growing slowly-than-expected in 2018 due to rising trade tensions and increased economic uncertainty.

Meanwhile, (TPCI) said the exports from is facing challenges owing to multiple global geo-political and economic developments.

"Piyush Goyal's (the new commerce minister) experience and his knowledge of will help tied over the challenges in seamless manner," TPCI said.

