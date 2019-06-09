Six killed in storms and floods in China

At least six persons have been killed and one missing after strong winds, hail and rainstorm triggered in China's Jiangxi Province, local authorities said Sunday.

The heavy downpours that started Thursday had damaged 77,400 hectares of crops, collapsed 118 houses and severely damaged 97 houses, according to the Jiangxi provincial emergency management department.

Direct economic losses were estimated at 1.59 billion yuan (about USD 229 million), state-run agency reported.

Nearly 88,000 residents have been relocated to safe places, and 45,000 residents are in urgent need of aid, the report said.

Disaster relief supplies, including cotton quilts and bamboo mats, have been distributed by authorities to the affected residents, the report said.

The activated an emergency response on Friday and forecast the heavy rain to persist until June 12.

Local residents are advised to keep alert to possible flooding, landslides and mudslides.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)