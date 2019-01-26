Six people electrocuted in Nepal

Six people, including two children, travelling on a were electrocuted on Saturday in when the vehicle carrying a marriage party was struck by a high tension

The mishap occurred in municipality in district as an iron box placed on the roof of the touched an 11,000-volt electric circuit installed across the highway, said Police headquarters.

Those killed included a nine-year-old and a 10-year-old besides four others. Ten other passengers who sustained burns have been admitted to Janakpur Hospital, police said. The driver is at large.

