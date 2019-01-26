JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

100 pc chances for hacking EVMs, says Chandrababu Naidu

'Pak intruder shot at and presumed dead at IB in JK's Samba, found alive and shifted to hospital'
Business Standard

Six people electrocuted in Nepal

Press Trust of India  |  Kathmandu 

Six people, including two children, travelling on a bus were electrocuted on Saturday in Nepal when the vehicle carrying a marriage party was struck by a high tension wire.

The mishap occurred in Sabela municipality in Dhanusha district as an iron box placed on the roof of the bus touched an 11,000-volt electric circuit installed across the highway, said Nepal Police headquarters.

Those killed included a nine-year-old and a 10-year-old besides four others. Ten other passengers who sustained burns have been admitted to Janakpur Hospital, police said. The bus driver is at large.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 26 2019. 18:20 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements