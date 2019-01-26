Six people electrocuted in Nepal

Six people, including two children, travelling on a bus were electrocuted on Saturday in Nepal when the vehicle carrying a marriage party was struck by a high tension wire.
The mishap occurred in Sabela municipality in Dhanusha district as an iron box placed on the roof of the bus touched an 11,000-volt electric circuit installed across the highway, said Nepal Police headquarters.
Those killed included a nine-year-old and a 10-year-old besides four others. Ten other passengers who sustained burns have been admitted to Janakpur Hospital, police said. The bus driver is at large.
