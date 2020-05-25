Siyaram sets Guinness World Record for online Textile Mahakumbh

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Textile brand in men's fashion Siyaram's on Monday said Textile Mahakumbh attracted over 50,000 retailers across the country, and entered Guinness World Records for 'most viewers for a retail management YouTube live stream' at the peak viewership of 11,214 viewers.

Textile Mahakumbh was organised to bring together retailers from across the country to address the challenges faced by the industry during COVID-19 crisis, Siyaram's said in a statement.

"We are proud to have hosted the 'Textile Mahakumbh' and set a world record by bringing the textile retail community across India together on a single-platform.

"The need of the hour today is of working together as an industry and rise above the difficulties in businesses faced by smaller retailers due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in India,"Siyaram Silk Mills CMD Ramesh Poddar said.

