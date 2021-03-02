Will ask farmers in poll-bound states to defeat BJP: Union leaders

-
Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which is spearheading anti- farm law protests in Delhi, will send its leaders to poll-bound states to appeal to farmers there to defeat the BJP in assembly elections, leaders of the outfit said on Tuesday.
The protesting farmers will also block the KMP (Western Peripheral) Expressway on March 6 as the anti-farm law protest at Delhi borders completes 100 days. The expressway will be blocked at various points for five hours, from 11 am on March 6, SKM leader Yogendra Yadav said.
He said SKM leaders will hold a public meeting in Kolkata on March 12 to appeal to the farmers of poll-bound states.
SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said that SKM teams will visit poll-bound states, including West Bengal and Kerala, to appeal to farmers to defeat the BJP.
"We will not seek votes for any party. We will appeal to them to vote for those candidates who can defeat the BJP which has failed to address farmers' issues," Rajewal said at a joint press conference of SKM at Singhu border.
The morcha leaders will also visit Karnataka where farmers are getting at least Rs 1000 less than MSP on various crops, Yadav said.
On Womens' Day on March 8, women protesters will lead the protest at Delhi borders and other places across the country, Yadav said.
