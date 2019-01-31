SLB in TN asks banks to streamline credit flow to MSMEs

In tune with the RBI's policy, the State Level Bankers' Committee in Thursday urged bankers to streamline credit flow to the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), saying the sector needed more attention.

R Subramania Kumar, in a statement, said there was huge scope for expanding credit to the sector since a large number of MSME units were present in the state.

The SLBC is an inter-institutional forum at state-level ensuring co-ordination between government and banks on matters pertaining to development and city-headquartered is the of the committee in

Kumar who is also the of IOB, said, "Bankers have to make a realistic assessment of the credit requirement and provide adequate credit on time by making use of automated portals so that the MSMEs need not look outside the system for additional "



The processing time should be reduced, sanctions to be conveyed quickly and time norms as prescribed by RBI should be complied with. This would save the MSME units from getting trapped in high interest credit cycle" Kumar said.

The SLBC also urged bankers to extend restructuring facilities to all the eligible MSME units, besides advising the industry to assess the issues faced by the sector.

had provided special training to nearly 11,000 officers at various commercial banks on lending to micro, small and medium enterprises.

This training has been provided to officers working at nearly 3,000 covering all districts in the country through more than 2,000 special workshops in the last three years.

