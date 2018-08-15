Mid and small caps fail to impress, fall 13% & 8.86% respectively in 2018

BSE's smallcap and indices have failed to impress, with smaller stocks falling up to 13 per cent so far this year against their bigger peers.

While the index fell by 1,580.74 points or 8.86 per cent so far this year, fall in the smallcap has been more sharp as it plunged 2,488.03 points or 12.93 per cent, an analysis of the performance of the indices showed.

On the other hand, the 30-share blue chip Sensex has gained 3,795.17 points or 11.14 per cent.

The Sensex scaled its lifetime peak of 38,076.23 on August 9 this year. The smallcap index hit an all-time high of 20,183.45 on January 15 and the index touched its record high of 18,321.37 on January 9.

Market observers say smaller stocks are generally bought by local investors, while overseas investors focus on

Last year, the smallcap index gained 59.64 per cent and the midcap index zoomed 48.13 per cent.

On the other hand, the Sensex surged 27.91 per cent in 2017.

Rally in the market derailed from February onwards. The Sensex surged 6.36 per cent in January, while in February it lost 4.79 per cent and in March it fell 3.16 per cent.

However, in April the index gained 5.72 per cent and in May it rose 0.41 per cent. Continuing it upward journey, in June also the key index went up 0.55 per cent and in July it surged 6.64 per cent.

According to market experts, small stocks are more likely to suffer during times of uncertainty.

The midcap index tracks companies with a market value that is on an average one-fifth of or large firms.

Smallcap firms are almost a tenth of that.