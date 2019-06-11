Social media posts: SC distinguishes between arrests of BJP youth wing leader and scribe Kanojia

The Tuesday made a distinction between the cases pertaining to the arrests of and for making allegedly objectionable comments on

Sharma was arrested last month by police on a defamation complaint filed by a local for making allegedly objectionable meme of

The top court had on May 14 granted bail to Sharma but had asked her to tender a written apology at the time of her release from jail for sharing the meme, saying that the freedom of speech of an individual ends when it infringes upon others' rights.

While hearing Kanojia's case on Tuesday, a vacation bench of Justices and said, "In case of Priyanka Sharma, we have seen the post (meme) made on which was derogatory in nature and that's why we had asked her to apologise."



The bench, which granted bail to Kanojia, said fundamental right to liberty is "sacrosanct" and "non-negotiable".

Kanojia had allegedly shared a video on and wherein a woman is seen speaking to reporters of various outside the chief minister's office in Lucknow, claiming that she had sent a marriage proposal to Adityanath.

An FIR was registered against Kanojia by a at the station in last Friday in which it was alleged that accused made "objectionable comments against the CM and tried to malign his image".

The apex court clarified that granting bail to Kanojia cannot be construed as approval of the posts or tweets.

The top court slammed the government for arresting the scribe and observed that fundamental right guaranteed under the Constitution cannot be infringed upon by the state.

"May be, we don't appreciate these tweets, but the question is whether he should be behind bars for these posts," it said after perusing the tweets.

It was a "glaring case of deprivation of liberty" as Kanojia has been remanded to almost two-week judicial custody for putting up posts or tweets in social media, said the bench.

The top court order came on a habeas corpus petition (a writ for producing a person who is under arrest or in unlawful detention before a court) filed by Kanojia's wife, Jagisha Arora, challenging his arrest.

