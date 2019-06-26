Solar module makers seek manufacturing incentives in Budget

Solar module makers' body AISIA Wednesday sought like subsidies, interest subvention, import duty exemption and depreciation benefit in the forthcoming Budget.

In its pre-Budget recommendations, the All Solar Industries Association (AISIA) said this is the right time to provide these incentives as the future of the industry is at stake.

"Raising concerns that the survival of the Solar Modules Manufacturers Industry is at stake, the AISIA today in its pre-budget recommendations suggested that this is the right time for providing manufacturing incentives, such as for Power, Capital, Interest and depreciation to this industry, duty free import of manufacturing equipment," AISIA said in a statement.

The association further recommended raising of export incentives from 2 per cent to at least 10 per cent for the Indian solar modules manufacturing sector to reap the benefits of the Make in initiative.

It said the last fiscal has been a forgettable year for the domestic solar modules manufacturing sector, which grappled with cheap imports of modules and components from countries like and

A could be to create a high trade value against cheap imports and/or a countervailing duty to offset the huge offered by to its solar manufacturers or offering preferential tariffs to domestic manufacturers, it added.

AISIA is an apex association comprising over 18 domestic solar module manufacturers.

