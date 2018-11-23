Sotheby's India MD proceeds on leave after 'MeToo' charges

The of Sothebys India, Gaurav Bhatia, has proceeded on leave after a series of sexual allegations against him on social media.

A statement by the auction house Friday said Bhatia has taken a "leave of absence" pending a probe into the allegations.

"In light of recent anonymous allegations that have surfaced on social media, has agreed to take a leave of absence while a formal inquiry continues," the statement said.

" of any type has no place at Sothebys and we will thoroughly investigate these allegations with Gauravs full cooperation," it said.

According to complaints posted on Instagram, Bhatia touched the 'victims' inappropriately and forcibly trying to kiss them.

Bhatia, who has been with since 2016, has worked with the luxury brand for over a decade before joining the auction house.

The development comes at a crucial time for Sotheby's, which is slated to conduct its maiden art auction here next week.

A company website says Bhatia heads the operation and calls him as the "driving force" behind the inaugural auction in

The company statement said its employees under the leadership of Edward Gibbs, the for and India, and Yamini Mehta, of Indian and South Asian Art, are "fully focused" on the auction.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)