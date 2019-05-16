Over Rs 12 lakh looted from SBI ATM in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Unidentified miscreants looted over Rs 12 lakh from an automated machine (ATM) of a in Rajasthan's district, police said Thursday.

Miscreants decamped with Rs 12.40 lakh cash deposit from the of located in Gopalgarh town of the district Wednesday night after cutting the safe box with gas welding machine, SHO, station, said.

He said the guard was not on duty when the incident occurred.

The police came to know about the theft Thursday morning, he added.

We are trying to identify the miscreants on the basis of footage of CCTV cameras installed near the facility, Meena said.

A CCTV camera installed in the ATM was not functioning at the time of the incident, he said.

has filed a complainant against the unidentified men in the matter. Police is investigating the case, the SHO said.

