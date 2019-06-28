Souza Artworks to Break Records at International Auction - Koller, Switzerland on June 28 and 29, 2019

/ -- Multiple artworks, zillion emotions, different stories, FN Souza always created magic when he stroked his brush. His each painting revealed a sentiment and the colors he used reflected his outlook towards life. Many such unseen immortal masterpieces of Souza are available at Koller, Switzerland (June 28 & 29, 2019) for collectors.

The auction will see some of the most iconic acrylic on canvas pieces of F. N. Souza. The Koller auction will display Souza's art that is a filled with his feelings. His works of genius that will be displayed are 'When You are Old' and 'My Alter Ego' from his Souza 61 & 65 series. These portraits are amongst the numerous works that Souza produced in Goa at the ancestral De Souza Mansions, as well as his home in London.

A first-of-its-kind, Waddington Auctioneers and Appraisers, Canada will display the F. N. Souza classics 'Self Portrait' and 'Multicoloured Villagescape' in November 2019.

The F. N. Souza International Fine Art Foundation and Family Trust Inc. who has released these portraits for public and private auction, the abstract portraits of 'When You are Old', 'My Alter Ego', 'Self Portrait' and 'Multicoloured Villagescape', holds great value for F. N. Souza's family, as it represents Souza's affinity for Goan and Portuguese culture and history.

All the pieces placed for the auctions comes with a specific authenticity certificate which is signed and notarized by F. N. Souza during his last family vacations in Goa and Karwar, just a year before his passing.

Gather to witness a maker's yearning and desire in the form of a dynamic array of artistry.

Auction 01: Where: Koller Auktionen AG, Hardturmstrasse 102, 8031 Zrich, Switzerland Time: 2pm onward Date: June 28 & 29, 2019 Link: https://www.kollerauktionen.ch/en/zuerich/a189/postwar-_-contemporary-6/



Auction 02: Where: Waddington's Auctioneers & Appraisers Time: 9 am to 5 pm Date: November 2019 Link: https://g.co/kgs/b1RGmX



About F.N. SouzaBorn in to an aristocratic Roman Catholic family in Goa, Francis Newton Souza married Francis Patrick Souza's mother Barbara Maureen Zinkant in 1965 in London; soon after they relocated to New York City in 1967. The Souza lineage can be traced to the Portuguese royal family. Their roots are linked to Martim Affonso De Souza, the 12th Governor of Goa, appointed by Dom Joao the 3rd of Portugal, to rule Goa from 1542 to 1545. The Souza family own properties and mansions in many parts of Goa and are respected members of society that serve as judges, advocates, doctors, engineers, entrepreneurs and educationists. Today, the De Souza's have settled over the length and breadth of the globe including Mumbai, Goa, Europe, Africa, America and Australia. On his frequent visits to Goa from the UK and New York, Souza created thousands of works of art including, 'Women and Phoenix' (1950); 'Nude in Profile' (1952); 'Indian Women' (1954); Untitled 'Head of Man' (1957 & 1960) 'The Roman' (1966) and many more on canvas and cloth.

The F. N. Souza International Fine Art Foundation and Family Trust was started in the memory of Francis Newton Souza, and also to preserve his legacy and his family history and aristocratic ancestry.

For more information please visit: http://www.fnsouzafoundation.com/



