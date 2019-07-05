Soybean prices fall by Rs 13 on weak spot demand

Soybean prices fell by Rs 13 to Rs 3,612 per quintal in futures trade Friday after participants cut down their bets, tracking negative cues from the physical market.

Besides, muted demand led to the fall in prices, marketmen said.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for July fell by Rs 13, or 0.36 per cent, to Rs 3,612 per quintal, clocking an open interest of 32,910 lots.

Soybean for August also eased by Rs 14, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 3,639 per quintal with an open interest of 69,190 lots.

