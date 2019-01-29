SP-BSP alliance incongruous: Shivpal Yadav

Terming SP-BSP alliance incongruous, (Lohia) Tuesday said that BSP supremo Maywati never respected socialists and inflicted atrocities on them.

"The SP-BSP alliance is 'bemel' (incongruous). The BSP supremo never respected socialists and committed atrocities against them. The decision to form this alliance was taken in self-interest and people will not accept it," Yadav said.

He was addressing party workers at the first state meeting of the PSPL here.

"Those who are proud of the alliance will soon see their dream shattering," he said without taking names.

Praising his party workers, Yadav said that in about three months his party has become a force in the state and the party organisation is ready for the Lok Sabha polls.

"We have a lot of challenges. We are being attacked by others but there is no need to fear," he said, adding that at a time when should stand united against the Narenda government, they are playing of bungalows.

Yadav said, "People have lost faith in No one wants to hear him now as he did not met promises he made earlier."



He asked the party workers to remain alert, alleging that the "BJP might use Ayodhya issue and communalise atmosphere ahead of polls for political gains. This was done earlier also".

