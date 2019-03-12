Two killed in avalanche in Scotland: Police

Two people were killed and two more injured in an avalanche on Ben Nevis, Britain's highest mountain, said on Tuesday.

Police had earlier said three people were killed.

"We can sadly confirm that two people have died and two people have been injured," Police said.

Police said they were informed about an avalanche in the area at around 1150 GMT and rescuers and emergency workers had been sent to the scene.

The said it had sent an air ambulance, three ambulances and a trauma team to the peak.

The on Monday said the risk of avalanches in Lochaber, where is located, was "high".

There have been several climbing accidents on this winter.

A 21-year-old British was killed on the in December, and a German woman of the same age was killed on after falling from a ridge.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)