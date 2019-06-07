Spain extradites 94 Taiwanese to China on phone scam charges

A group of 94 Taiwanese accused of telephone and arrived at after being extradited from Spain, Chinese authorities said.

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed uniformed officers escorting them off the chartered Eastern plane one-by-one.

The extraditions stem from a 2016 investigation into Spain-based operations targeting victims in Police from both raided 13 operations in Madrid, and other locations, the said.

The amount of money involved totaled 120 million yuan ($17 million), the ministry said in a statement on its website.

Similar scams operate from several and usually prey on Chinese. The callers typically masquerade as Chinese authorities and pressure or persuade the victims to transfer money to the scammers' accounts.

has extradited 225 suspects to date, including 218 Taiwanese.

has protested the extraditions in the past, saying the accused should be sent to Taiwan, not

